Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

