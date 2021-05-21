Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

5/11/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

5/10/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/6/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

4/30/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,094. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

