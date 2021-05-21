Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.