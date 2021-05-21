Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $104,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.