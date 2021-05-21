Remme (REM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,300.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $169,300.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Remme has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00102803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

