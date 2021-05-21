DXdao Market Capitalization Achieves $13.98 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $283.38 or 0.00770231 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00118937 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DXDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.