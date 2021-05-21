Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($3.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

RPHM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,792. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 in the last 90 days.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

