Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($3.10), Yahoo Finance reports.
RPHM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,792. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.