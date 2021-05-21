Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.25 million to $44.54 million. IMAX posted sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 372.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $231.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,811. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.