Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

NYSE CHRA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. 199,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

