Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,171. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

