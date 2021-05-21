QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 201,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,387. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

