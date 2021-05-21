Method Finance Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Method Finance has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $483,585.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00980935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.80 or 0.08396985 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,478,211 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

