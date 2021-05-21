NextDAO (NAX) Price Up 9% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 9% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $3.02 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00394167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,993,067,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,952,835,144 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

