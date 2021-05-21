Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post $3.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.03 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

CHMA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $250.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

