Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,767 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,574. The company has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

