Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Accenture worth $597,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,340. The firm has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

