DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. DeFiner has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $148,759.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 54% lower against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00980935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.80 or 0.08396985 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,183,596 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.