Zacks: Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021


Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 356,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

