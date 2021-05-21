Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 322,506 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Comcast worth $473,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $252.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

