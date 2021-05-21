Kerrie D. Macpherson Purchases 439 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 169,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,710. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

