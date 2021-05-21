Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00.

AMKR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 1,123,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

