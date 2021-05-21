U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $11,116.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $11,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $848,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $11,774.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $12,142.00.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $9,940.00.
USCR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,657. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Several analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
