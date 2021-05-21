U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $11,116.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $11,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $848,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $11,774.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $12,142.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $9,940.00.

USCR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,657. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

