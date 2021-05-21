Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,151 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenable stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 693,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

