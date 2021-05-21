The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $307.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $307.00 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

BA traded up $7.17 on Friday, hitting $234.82. 16,339,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,254,832. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

