Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE: OCFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/19/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 5/13/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 852,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -70.00. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
