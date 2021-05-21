Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE: OCFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

5/13/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2021 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 852,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -70.00. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.