ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

