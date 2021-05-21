Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 98,729 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,729 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $50,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Shares of CAT opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

