Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.