IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $32,628.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00995956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.04 or 0.08454000 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

