CoTrader Price Hits $0.0002 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $8,424.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00995956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.04 or 0.08454000 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

