Howdoo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $499,921.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $499,921.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00995956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.04 or 0.08454000 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,646,302 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

