Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Reaches $20.34 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00995956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.04 or 0.08454000 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

