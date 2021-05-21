PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.59. 76,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.