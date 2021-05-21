Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. 477,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,445,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 337,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

