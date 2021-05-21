The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million.

Shares of SKIN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 513,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,170. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.