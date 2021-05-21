The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million.
Shares of SKIN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 513,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,170. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.
About The Beauty Health
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.