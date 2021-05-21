CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $388,613.38 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,143,933 shares in the company, valued at $31,767,019.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

CARG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

