Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold Sells 50,965 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,140. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

