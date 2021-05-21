Patrick L. Mathis Sells 23,157 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NMIH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 391,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,214. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.