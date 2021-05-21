Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.45. 5,156,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,552. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

