L Reade Fahs Sells 160,828 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.21. 437,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

