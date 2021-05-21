Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $318.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average of $285.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.