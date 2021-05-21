Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,317 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $101,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $252.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

