Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

