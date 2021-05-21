Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,442. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

