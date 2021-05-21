Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Hits $4.47 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1.47 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.63 or 0.00965286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.00 or 0.08334155 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

