Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.23

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNCGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

