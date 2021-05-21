Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.90

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.90 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 19720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

