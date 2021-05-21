Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

