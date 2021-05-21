Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $1,037,481.90 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TGT traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

