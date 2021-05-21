Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.27. 272,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

